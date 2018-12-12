And THE Most Texas Christmas Decorations Winner Goes To...This House With Lighted Dead Deer Hanging From The Porch

Nothing says Merry Christmas like a fake dead deer hanging from the front porch!

Since we are the Christmas station, part of the job is to search the world looking for the best, weirdest, and overall most entertaining Christmas decorations. And today, the winner comes from our great state of Texas.

Ladies and gents, we give you a deer covered in Christmas lights, hanging from the porch as if it were just shot. And yes those red Christmas lights are blood.

Merry Christmas y'all!