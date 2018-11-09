Ok Office Fans, Check Out These Amazing Dwight Schrute Nails

November 9, 2018
rainn_wilson

(Photo by JC Olivera/Sipa USA)

The Office is one of the greatest shows of all time. There's is no doubt there's a cult following too. While it's been off the air since 2013, fans still can't get enough!

However, this might be the weirdest tribute to The Office we've seen thus far. How about a Dwight K. Schrute manicure?!?!?!?!

Ummm @rainnwilson have you seen this? If she flips people off they see Dwight. --

A post shared by Angela Kinsey (@angelakinsey) on

Not only that, but these nails were shared by none other than Office alum...Angela Kinsey!!!

