This Is The Greatest Recorder Solo Of ALL TIME!

June 4, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Remember music class in third grade? There was that one month devoted to learning how to play "Three Blind Mice" on the recorder.

Well, we've found one man who was willing to take learning the recorder to the next level...professional! His name is Antonio Vivaldi and he plays a mean recorder. He's so fast with his fingers. Seriously, think along the lines of Ron Burgundy's flute solo in Anchorman.

Who knew the recorder could sound so beautiful?!?!?!?

