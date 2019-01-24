Matthew McConaughey Doesn't Remember Doing "Full Frontal" In His New Movie Serenity

January 24, 2019
Matthew McConaughey's new film Serenity hits theaters this weekend. While it's full of big name stars like Anne Hathaway, there's one scene in particular that's stealing the show.

Apparently, Matthew McConaughey did full frontal.

Now, let's clarify for sec. It's not about the nudity. People aren't freaking out about that. It's the fact that Matthew McConaughey does NOT remember doing the scene completely naked. His only recollection from the movie was going topless.

How do you forget that??????? Then again, that's so perfectly Matthew McConaughey.

 

 

