A Longhorn Walked Into A Pet Store...That's It

March 20, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
petco

(Photo by Suzette Parmley/Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Nope, this is not the beginning of a joke. A real-life longhorn walked into a pet store. And in Texas, no less.

Oliver is an African Watusi who resides in Atascocita, Texas, who's become somewhat of a celebrity in his hometown. Why? Well, because he likes to visit the local Petco from time to time. While he was there, he enjoyed numerous photo ops and pets, of course.

Oliver the African Watusi in Atascocita Petco
 

We hope he didn't have an accident while he was there.

Tags: 
petco
longhorn
Texas
African Watusi
Atascocita
pet store

Recent Podcast Audio
98.7KLUV's [email protected] 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Eric Chambliss, 'Bob Gaudio' In 'Jersey Boys' KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks With Firefall's Jock Bartley KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes