A Longhorn Walked Into A Pet Store...That's It

Nope, this is not the beginning of a joke. A real-life longhorn walked into a pet store. And in Texas, no less.

Oliver is an African Watusi who resides in Atascocita, Texas, who's become somewhat of a celebrity in his hometown. Why? Well, because he likes to visit the local Petco from time to time. While he was there, he enjoyed numerous photo ops and pets, of course.

We hope he didn't have an accident while he was there.