Arby’s Bans Misbehaved Children, Tells Parents “Only Well-Behaved” Children Are Welcome

If you want to take the kiddos to this particular Arby’s make sure they know their manners.

An Arby’s in Minnesota a sign that told parents only “well-behaved” children will be welcomed to their establishment. The note specifically read, “Only well behaved Children who can keep their food on their trays and their bottoms on their seats are welcome.”

A parent says this sign at a local Arby's made her uncomfortable: "Only well behaved children who can keep their food on their trays and their bottoms on their seats are welcome." https://t.co/lRsoOEkjAS pic.twitter.com/EdrLKw1kRe — KARE 11 (@kare11) November 8, 2019

Though plenty agreed with the restaurant’s sentiment, the franchise issued an apology after some thought the sign’s language was insensitive. The company’s statement read, “We recognize the language on this sign was insensitive. We removed it quickly, and have disciplined the manager and team working at the restaurant. It does not reflect our company values and the family-friendly environment we aim to provide in all of our restaurants.”

Comments to the Arby’s corporate offices were not immediately returned.

Via Fox News