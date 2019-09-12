Are The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Outdated? Is It Time For A Change?

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders as we know them today originated in 1972.

For the last 47 years, the halter tops, fringe vests, and short shorts have made them the most famous cheerleading squad of all time.

And according to Sharon Grigsby of the Dallas News, it's time for that to change. She writes that all the DCC represent today is the "diminished role that women once played — both in sports and in society. They are a 20th century throwback dragged into a new era that doesn’t want or need them."

While Grigsby recognizes that getting rid of the DCC altogether is out of the question, she suggests stop showing their performances on he gigantic video board suspended above the field. She writes, "As I watched several young men sitting in front of me photograph and compare those bigger-than-life images during a Cowboys preseason game, the revealing, sexed-up presentation made me queasy."

She recalls a game in which a local author noticed a man sitting in several rows in front of her taking pictures of the cheerleaders as they were broadcast on the video board, which "all but ruined one of the best games of the year for [her.] This is not a violation of any of the posted rules, but it made me really uncomfortable. In retrospect, it created a hostile environment for women and young people."

Responding to the incident, Cowboys employee Cory Miller, who works as part of the organization's video content team, said the team's goal is to "show the cheerleaders only in a positive and professional light." He said, "Based on your comments, we will work even harder to ensure we are featuring only the best on our board this season."

Grigsby was left wondering "what value the organization believes the cheerleaders add. I question how many fans care about the cheerleaders — and whether those who do, care for the right reason."

So, are the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders outdated? Is it time to reconsider having a squad at all?

Via Dallas News