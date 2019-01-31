Ariana Grande Attempts To Fix Her Incorrect Japanese Tattoo (Which Said BBQ Grill), Actually Makes It Worse

January 31, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Ariana_Grande

(Photo by Jason Mendez/Sipa USA)

Well, it's strike two for Ariana Grande in the tattoo department. Whomp, whomp.

As you probably already know, Ariana recently put out a new album featuring the single "7 Rings". The song has been a huge hit for, so she celebrated with a new tattoo...the Japanese symbols for "7 Rings". Unfortunately, when you put those two symbols together, it doesn't mean "7 Rings". It actually means "small BBQ grill."

UGH! I want that tattooed on my forehead... ▪ ▪ ▪ #ariana #arianagrande #arianator #arianators #tattoo #7rings #arianatattoo #arianagrandetattoo

A post shared by Ariana Grande FAN PAGE (@thankunext.tr) on

Ok, clearly not what she as going for, soooooooo, she tried to fix it. And here comes tattoo fail #2! By adding another Japanese symbol below the original symbols, her new tattoo says something like "Japanese BBQ finger".

Whoops! Perhaps her next visit will be to a doctor for tattoo removal.

