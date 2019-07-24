Arlington Man Arrested After Smashing Car Windshield With Hatchet Following Minor Collision

Around 6pm Monday afternoon, two vehicles were involved in a minor accident in Arlington, which led to an argument.

The crash occurred at Baird Farm Drive and Wet n’ Wild Way, and the ensuing argument led to felony charges against 27-year-old Bruce Washington, after he smashed the window of the other vehicle repeatedly with a hatchet.

Washington was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony, as well as misdemeanor possession of less than two ounces of marijuana, and other outstanding warrants.

Police are investigating the situation.

Via NBC 5