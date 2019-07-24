Arlington Man Arrested After Smashing Car Windshield With Hatchet Following Minor Collision

July 24, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Axe, Hatchet, Hands, Man, Grass

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Local News
Shows
Your Morning Links

Around 6pm Monday afternoon, two vehicles were involved in a minor accident in Arlington, which led to an argument.

The crash occurred at Baird Farm Drive and Wet n’ Wild Way, and the ensuing argument led to felony charges against 27-year-old Bruce Washington, after he smashed the window of the other vehicle repeatedly with a hatchet.

Washington was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony, as well as misdemeanor possession of less than two ounces of marijuana, and other outstanding warrants.  

Police are investigating the situation.

Via NBC 5

Tags: 
arlington
DFW
Local
Hatchet
Video
Attack
Police
Arrested
Car Crash

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes