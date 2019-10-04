Arlington Museum Of Art Unveils 18-Foot Tall Whataburger Mum

It’s fall, which means it’s High School football season in Texas, which means a ton of schools are celebrating their homecoming weeks.

Of course, in Texas, that means mums are everywhere!

The entire city of Arlington wanted to get in on the action, apparently, as they unveiled yesterday their 18-foot tall mum decorated and dedicated to the greatness of Whataburger.

The 18-foot goliath is on display at the Arlington Museum of Art, and is part of the museum's "Mumentous" exhibit, which will feature all kinds of artwork centered on mums.

The Whatamum is 18 feet tall, and 6 feet wide. It’s made of 1,250 flower heads, 50 drink cups, 100 fry containers, 300 feet of ribbon, 80 bracelets and key chains, 165 feet of feathered fringe, and took 120 hours to build!

The Whatamum is now on display in the museum through Saturday, October 19.

Via WFAA