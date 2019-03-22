Why Is Arnold Schwarzenegger Chasing Around His Mini Horse On A Bike?

March 22, 2019
arnold_schwarzenegger

(Photo by Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports)

Arnold Schwarzenegger might have been a cowboy in another life. Or perhaps he's channeling his future son-in-law Chris Pratt, who's been living the farm life lately.

Just to be clear here, Arnold can certainly wrangle in a mini horse. However, it all about the way he does it. We wouldn't call it traditional by any sense of the word. In fact, it's down right hilarious. Why use another horse when you can just hop on your motorized bike!

Whiskey has a morning fitness routine too. #shouldvebeenacowboy #tiktok

A post shared by Arnold Schwarzenegger (@schwarzenegger) on

Nicely done! And Whiskey seemed to enjoy the workout too!

 

