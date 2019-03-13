Check Out JLo & ARod's Engagement Pics! Yes, He Got Down One Knee

Congrats to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, who got engaged over the weekend!

On Friday, JLo and ARod made the engagement announcement official with a pic of the ring. It's HUGE, by the way. Of course, it was only a matter of time before the happy couple posted pics from the actual moment.

It happened right on the beach. JLo looked completely surprised by the proposal. And if you're wondering, if ARod got down on one knee? Yes! He absolutely did!

Locking it down. -- #futuremrsrodriguez A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Mar 12, 2019 at 9:16am PDT

