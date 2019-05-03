Cool! Check Out This Portrait Of Beyoncé Made Out Of Skittles
Taste the rainbow! This artist just took that idea and made a portrait of Beyonce out of SKITTLES!
This is serious skills! The artist says he kept running out of skittles while assembling it and had to go through great links to get the rare white skittles from Europe.
This @beyonce piece was the most challenging piece I’ve done. She gave me headaches like most wo... nvm. Anyway, I kept running out of @skittles, waited forever to get the #whiteskittles because I had to get them imported from Europe and that still took me a week to find them. This is also my favorite piece... I’ve been getting numerous threats of people trying to lick and eat her but... she’s protected with coats of things that you can’t eat like all my other pieces Song by @jaraewomack dedicated to @cleo_ohsojazzy #beychella #beautiful #headache #art #sweets #monday #westpalm #JayZ #2017Grammys #hashtagsarestupid #vid #share #spreadlove #culture #givethisto #blueivycarter #forchristsake
But don't try and eat it! He has sprayed something on the portrait to protect it from people who want to eat or lick it!