Ashton Kutcher Testified In The "Hollywood Ripper" Trial
On February 21st, 2001, Ashton Kutcher and a woman named Ashley Ellerin were supposed to go out on a first date to an after-Grammys party in Hollywood. Sadly, that date never happened. Ellerin was murdered in her apartment that night.
Michael Gargiulo is currently on trial for the murder of two women, one of which is Ellerin. According to the prosecution, Gargiulo, who was a neighbor, snuck into her apartment that evening and stabbed her 47 times.
Now if you're wondering why Kutcher was called in to testify, well, he was at the scene of the crime. Sometime around 8:30PM, Kutcher spoke with Ellerin over the phone. She told him she has just gotten out of the shower and would be ready around 10PM. Later on in the evening, Kutcher called her back and left a message saying he would be a little late.
Unfortunately, by the time he arrived, it was already too late. Ellerin was already dead. However, Kutcher didn't know that at the time. He thought she ditched him for the night since he was late. At this point, he had knocked on the door, even jiggled the doorknob. When no one answered, he peaked in through the window and saw what he thought was red wine spilled on the floor. So he left.
Ellerin's body was discovered by her roommate the next day. Shortly after, Kutcher learned that Ellerin had been killed and admitted "I was freaking out" since his fingerprints were on the front door and even inside her house from a party he attended the week prior.
Kutcher's testimony only lasted about 30 minutes on Wednesday. And it looks like he will not return to the stand.