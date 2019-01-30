Ashton Kutcher Purposefully Posted His Phone Number On Twitter, Deletes It In Less Than 24 Hours

January 30, 2019
ashton_kutcher

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Pretty sure Ashton Kutcher is regretting his tweets from Tuesday. Why? Well, he gave out his real phone number on Twitter!

Apparently, Kutcher just wants a real relationship with people. In the tweet, Kutcher said...

"I miss having a real connection w/ real people. My Community. From now on you can just text me. I won't be able to respond to everyone but at least we can be real w/ each other & I can share the unedited latest & greatest in my world +1 (319) 519-0576 Yes this is my#"

Well, in less than 24 hours, Kutcher has already deleted the tweet. It looks like fans shut down his phone.

Of course there's some speculation as the whether or not this is his real number and why he's posting it. Kutcher is really into technology and even has investments with companies like Skype and Foursquare. So this could be a ploy for some new tech thing that he's involved with.

