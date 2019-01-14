Wanna Get Your Pic On The Iron Throne From Game Of Thrones? It's In Dallas!

January 14, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
iron_throne
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

How would you like to sit upon the Iron Throne?

Obviously, this isn't just any iron throne. This is THE iron throne from HBO's Game of Thrones!!! Which oddly enough, is currently sitting inside the headquarters of AT&T in Dallas (just in case you need it, the address is 208 Akard Street in Dallas). In fact, you can actually walk inside, sit down, and have your picture taken!

Here's the deal, you can only go Monday through Friday from 7AM to 7PM. It is NOT open on the weekend.

Good news! You have plenty of time to get that selfie too. The iron throne will be on display until March 30th.

 

 

Tags: 
Dallas
Texas
Game of Thrones
iron throne
at&t
HBO

Recent Podcast Audio
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes