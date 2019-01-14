Wanna Get Your Pic On The Iron Throne From Game Of Thrones? It's In Dallas!

How would you like to sit upon the Iron Throne?

Obviously, this isn't just any iron throne. This is THE iron throne from HBO's Game of Thrones!!! Which oddly enough, is currently sitting inside the headquarters of AT&T in Dallas (just in case you need it, the address is 208 Akard Street in Dallas). In fact, you can actually walk inside, sit down, and have your picture taken!

Here's the deal, you can only go Monday through Friday from 7AM to 7PM. It is NOT open on the weekend.

Game Of Thrones Fans Can Get Their Photo Taken With The Iron Throne At The AT&T Headquarters Building In Downtown Dallashttps://t.co/MPJ39EQHmE — 100.3 Jack FM (@JackFMDFW) January 12, 2019

Good news! You have plenty of time to get that selfie too. The iron throne will be on display until March 30th.