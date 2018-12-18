Thinking About Stealing A Package? You Might Get A Glitter Bomb Instead

Tis the season for stealing packages. But let's flip the script. Homeowners, here's your chance for revenge!

Believe it or not, but there's a more evil way than wrapped dog poo to get back at thieves after they steal the packages off your front porch. Can you say glitter bomb?

YouTuber Mark Rober has created the ultimate method in retaliation. The box may look like an Apple product on the outside, but inside is a giant swirl of glitter just waiting to settle into every crevis of your car.

Oh yeah, Rober also put a tiny hidden camera on the package so you can see the explosion in all it's glory! (Skip to the 5:45 mark to watch a burglar experience karma at it's finest!)

Video of Package Thief vs. Glitter Bomb Trap

Wow! That felt great!