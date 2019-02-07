This Dog Channeling Dwight Schrute Must Really Love "The Office"

the_office

(Photo by Tonya Wise/AdMedia/Sipa USA)

"Identity theft is not a joke, Jim!" - Dwight Schrute

Just when you thought "The Office" couldn't get any better...we have a dog version of the hit TV series. Well, a couple of pups fan anyway.

Meet Dwight Snoot! The pupper version of Dwight Schrute! And he's not just wearing the collared shirt and tie. He's got the glasses and the wig too!

Identity theft is not a joke.

A post shared by CHIVE Nation (@chivenation) on

Oh, it gets even better! There's an entire Office intro, theme music and everything, with an adorable dog as Michael Scott!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! And Nard dog is there too!

this is too cute ---- ———————————————————— #dog #dogs #dogsofinstagram #dogsofinstaworld #doga #dogo #doggy #doggo #doggie #puppy #puppies #puppyvideo #puppyvideos #dogvid #dogvideo #dogvideos #theoffice #theofficedog #office #cute #adorable #funny

A post shared by @ dogcompulsion on

Absolutely brilliant!

