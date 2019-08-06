Author And Nobel Laureate Toni Morrison Dies At 88

August 6, 2019
Toni Morrison

Author, activist, and Nobel laureate Toni Morrison has passed away.

She was 88-years-old.

Morrison's most celebrated novels include "Beloved" and "The Bluest Eye," and was the first African American woman to win the Nobel Prize, which she did in 1993.

Her family released a statement that read:

It is with profound sadness we share that, following a short illness, our adored mother and grandmother, Toni Morrison, passed away peacefully last night surrounded by family and friends. She was an extremely devoted mother, grandmother, and aunt who reveled in being with her family and friends. The consummate writer who treasured the written word, whether her own, her students or others, she read voraciously and was most at home when writing. Although her passing represents a tremendous loss, we are grateful she had a long, well lived life.

While we would like to thank everyone who knew and loved her, personally or through her work, for their support at this difficult time, we ask for privacy as we mourn this loss to our family. We will share information in the near future about how we will celebrate Toni’s incredible life.

