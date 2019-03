Sure, it's cold in Texas. But it does NOT compare to what could happen in Colorado.

As you can imagine, dealing with snow and mountains can sometimes be a dicey situation. Occasionally there's an avalanche...like while your driving down highway I-70 and all you can do is pull over and wait for it to pass.

Now, for those of you interested in living vicariously through the driver, here's the dash cam footage.

Video of Avalanche tumbles down mountain, onto I-70 (March 3, 2019)

Video of Massive avalanche blocks Colorado road caught on dashcam

Thankfully no one was hurt.