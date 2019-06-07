Avengers: Endgame Directors Told The Cast That The "Final Scene" Was A Wedding

June 7, 2019
Miles In The Morning
The_Avengers

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Oooooooo, does this mean Avengers: Endgame had a few different endings? Or were the Russo brothers just trying to keep everything hush hush? Perhaps they just didn't trust the cast to keep it a secret?

WARNING! Spoiler Alert! If you haven't seen Endgame, this will give away the ending.

Ok, now that we got that out of the way...by now, you've probably already heard that the entire cast and crew of Endgame was under a cellphone ban while filming. However, NO ONE followed the rules. Everyone from Thor to Captain America to the Hulk busted out their cellphone at one point or another on set. Even when they didn't actually know what was going down in one of the final scenes from the movie. In fact, the Russo Brothers told them they were attending a wedding. Unfortunately, that last scene wasn't a wedding. As we all know, it was Iron Man's funeral. 

I don’t know why I’m so stressed posting this. The movie is already out -- I guess when Barry said no cameras we all heard bring your cameras. Hands down the most memorable day of my career and still to this day, the strangest wedding I’ve ever been to. #avengersendgame #thewedding

A post shared by ✌️ (@tomholland2013) on

We’re filming a wedding, they said. #TBT #AvengersEndgame

A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo) on

Really Thor? You couldn't have dressed up a little more.

