The Average American Will Spend Over $121,000 On Dating In Their Lifetime

September 13, 2019
A recent study was conducted in order to look at the financial and spending habits and decisions of the respondents.

Those that responded to the study told OnePoll that dating these days is rather expensive.  In fact, the study found that the average American will spend $121,082.40 on dating in their lifetime!  That averages out to $168.17 a month!  And the figures only increase for married couples.  OnePoll found that married folks will spend an average of $185.65 a month on date nights.

24% of the singles surveyed by OnePoll revealed they avoid dating because they don’t have the cash for it, and they don’t feel comfortable with their current life situation, which includes their financial situation.

Via NY Post

