Ever Wonder How Much Time You Spend In Traffic During Your Life?

Ok DFW, how long does it take you to get to and from work each day? What would that number be if you added it up each week, each month, or each year?????

Don't worry, there's a study for that. According to the Texas A&M Transportation Institute’s Urban Mobility Scorecard, the average American spends 42 hours in traffic every year! Now, take that average over the course of 35 years and you'll be spending about 61 days of your life in traffic.

Dang! We need to move closer to work.