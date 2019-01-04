Southwest Airlines Founder, Herb Kelleher Has Passed Away

It's truly a sad day in North Texas. We lost one of the good ones and perhaps the best boss in any business. DFW's own Herb Kelleher, the founder of Southwest Airlines has passed away at the age of 87.

In a statement released just shortly after the announcement of Herb's passing, Southwest said...

"Herb was a pioneer, a maverick, and an innovator. His vision revolutionized commercial aviation and democratized the skies. Herb’s passion, zest for life, and insatiable investment in relationships made lasting and immeasurable impressions on all who knew him and will forever be the bedrock and esprit de corps of Southwest Airlines. The entire Southwest Family extends our deepest sympathies to Herb’s wife, Joan, and his entire family."

Herb has been quoted as saying, “It is my practice to try to understand how valuable something is by trying to imagine myself without it.” We now have to imagine ourselves without Herb. #HonoringHerb — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) January 4, 2019

Our thoughts and prayers are with Herb's family, friends, and coworkers during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.