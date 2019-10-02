Blame The Millennials, Avocado Is The Number One Selling Halloween Costume For Babies

October 2, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Baby, Halloween Costume, Pumpkin

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Halloween is just around the corner, and if you have a little one crawling around that needs a costume, we have just the list for you!

Amazon recently revealed their best-selling Halloween costumes, and believe it or not, dressing up your toddler as an avocado tops the list!  

Pineapple and Unicorn follow Avocado as the most popular costumes for your 3 to 24-month old.

One shopper wrote of these costumes, available on Amazon from Carter's, "This costume is practical, adorable and high quality. My toddler was happy to wear it all day, and everyone thought it was adorable. It is soft and wearable, as well as easy to put on. For the price I paid, this costume had great value and style."

Via People

Tags: 
Halloween
Costume
baby
avocado
Millennial
fall
Autumn
Halloween Costume

Recent Podcast Audio
Sybil Interviews Jimmy Lynett Cruise Director KLUVFM: On-Demand
Sybil Interviews Nathaniel Palma About Guest Experience KLUVFM: On-Demand
Sybil Interviews Jen Hainle Tinn Disney Marketing Manager KLUVFM: On-Demand
Miles In The Morning Interviews Jordan Craig About A Walk On Role KLUVFM: On-Demand
Hilary Kennedy and Tyler Dawn discuss Leukemia Texas' 7th Annual Concert for a Cure KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anthony Michael Hall chats with Sybil about past and future projects KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes