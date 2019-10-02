Blame The Millennials, Avocado Is The Number One Selling Halloween Costume For Babies

Halloween is just around the corner, and if you have a little one crawling around that needs a costume, we have just the list for you!

Amazon recently revealed their best-selling Halloween costumes, and believe it or not, dressing up your toddler as an avocado tops the list!

Pineapple and Unicorn follow Avocado as the most popular costumes for your 3 to 24-month old.

One shopper wrote of these costumes, available on Amazon from Carter's, "This costume is practical, adorable and high quality. My toddler was happy to wear it all day, and everyone thought it was adorable. It is soft and wearable, as well as easy to put on. For the price I paid, this costume had great value and style."

Via People