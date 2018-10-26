Running Into The Weekend Like...This Dog Running Into Leaves
October 26, 2018
Think back to the good ole days of being a kid. Remember when fall hit and you'd rake up all the leaves into a nice big pile for your own personal jumping pleasure.
Well, come to find out, dogs love the idea of a leaf pile too! And the bigger the pile, the better the jump!
Injury Report: Pile of leaves out 3-4 weeks after getting hit by a bundle of good boy @icanteven (Via @dognamedstella)
Oh yeah, that's the good stuff right there.