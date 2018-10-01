Cuteness Overload! The Rock's Baby Girl Painted His Nails For Work
October 1, 2018
The Rock clearly loves his baby girl! So much so, he managed to make a little time for a quick manicure with her before work.
Get ready for some serious cuteness!
Me: Come here baby, give daddy a kiss I gotta go to work. Jazzy: But daddy you need your nails painted. Me: Sorry baby, daddy’s gotta go to wor Jazzy: No daddy you really need your nails painted - as she looks up at me with her mama’s gorgeous blue eyes. Me: Yes, you’re absolutely right - daddy needs his nails painted. #PapaBearPriorities #NoRemoverNeeded ----
Such a good daddy! And his nails look amazing!