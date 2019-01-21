Chip Gaines Shares An Adorable Pic Of Baby Crew Wearing Demo Day Overalls!

January 21, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
chip_gaines_joanna_gaines

(Photo by Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

It's no secret that Chip Gaines is a huge fan of Demo Day!!!!!!!!! Any opportunity demolish, tear down and just break stuff...Chip is there! Not only that, but he's already passing on that same trait to his youngest son!

That's right, baby Crew is already following in his father's footsteps. And he's got the coveralls to prove it! Dad even called him a "Chip off the old block."

Chip off the old block

A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) on

All he needs now is a tiny baby sledgehammer. Ooooo, and a tool belt!

Tags: 
Chip Gaines
Joanna Gaines
baby crew
overalls
coveralls
demo day

Recent Podcast Audio
Jenny Q Speaks with Marty Scott, George Harrison of Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Tribute KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes