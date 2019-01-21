Chip Gaines Shares An Adorable Pic Of Baby Crew Wearing Demo Day Overalls!
January 21, 2019
It's no secret that Chip Gaines is a huge fan of Demo Day!!!!!!!!! Any opportunity demolish, tear down and just break stuff...Chip is there! Not only that, but he's already passing on that same trait to his youngest son!
That's right, baby Crew is already following in his father's footsteps. And he's got the coveralls to prove it! Dad even called him a "Chip off the old block."
All he needs now is a tiny baby sledgehammer. Ooooo, and a tool belt!