Chip Gaines Shares An Adorable Pic Of Baby Crew Wearing Demo Day Overalls!

It's no secret that Chip Gaines is a huge fan of Demo Day!!!!!!!!! Any opportunity demolish, tear down and just break stuff...Chip is there! Not only that, but he's already passing on that same trait to his youngest son!

That's right, baby Crew is already following in his father's footsteps. And he's got the coveralls to prove it! Dad even called him a "Chip off the old block."

Chip off the old block A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) on Jan 20, 2019 at 6:07pm PST

All he needs now is a tiny baby sledgehammer. Ooooo, and a tool belt!