Baby Girl Adorabley Reacts To Her First Pair Glasses

March 25, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

There's nothing cuter than a chunky cheeked baby! Add glasses and OMG!!!!!!!!!!!!! Cuteness overload!

Thanks to reddit user Convince, who shared this super cute baby girl getting her very first pair of glasses. At first she's a little bit fussy about them. However once she realizes that she can see, the smiles don't stop! Watch her head turn back and forth to look at her parents!

Ok, we can't get enough of that sweet little face!!!

 

