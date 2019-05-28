Tired Of Baby Shark? Check Out The Remix!

Ok parents, tired of Baby Shark??? Yeah, yeah we know. It's the kids who won't give it up!

Good news! We might have a solution to end Baby Shark once and for all! Ok, maybe not end it, but please both the parents and the kiddos! It's the REMIX!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! You can have the best of both worlds...music to make the kids happy, but it also won't make the adult ears bleed!

Get ready, it's about to be a dance party up in your house!

Video of Baby Shark (Trap Remix)

As much as we hate to admit it, this remix version is pretty dang catchy!