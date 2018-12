OMG! "Baby Shark" just won't die! And now it's trying to take over Christmas.

The Hinojosa family in Boerne, TX is ready for Christmas. However, their neighbors might not love it so much. And it's not because of their synced light show to music. It's because of their taste in music.

Ladies and gents, we give you A Baby Shark Christmas!

Video of Hinojosa Family Baby Shark Christmas Lights

Dear Lord, make it stop!