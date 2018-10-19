Parents Not Shocked When Baby's FIrst Word Is "Alexa"

1-year-old Joe Brady said his first word over the summer.

It wasn't "Mama." It wasn't "Dada." No, Joe Brady's first word was Alexa.

Joe first was introduced to the Amazon device at his grandparent's house. His mother Lottie Ledger said Joe was always trying to talk to it. "It was one of the few things he could get a reaction from at that time. Alexa would say 'Sorry, I didn't get that."

One day, Joe was able to say pronounce her name correctly. "One day he managed it. We thought it was funny at first so we encouraged it," Legder said. "He actually said Alexa before he said Mum or Dad."

Luckily, Joe has grown up a healthy and adjusted boy. Ledger said, "He's obsessed with cars and all that kind of stuff at the moment — he doesn't really bother with Alexa anymore." Reports have shown that children exposed to technology devices at young ages could potentially turn into "psychotic junkies. Psychologist Aric Sigman told Caters, "Early intensive exposure may be setting the infants and toddlers up for an addiction that could appear later."

