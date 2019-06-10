What The Heck Did This Security Camera Catch On Tape? An Alien?

Neighborhood dog? Cat? Alien? Or drunk Dobby from Harry Potter???

Unfortunately, we may never know the true answer. BUT it's a lot of fun to break it down! Last week, Vivian Gomez posted some interesting security footage from her driveway. At first you see a shadow creepy around. In a weird sort of way it kind of looks like a dog wondering around. In fact, you can kind of see it's ears wiggling back and forth. however, that all changes pretty quickly once the actual object comes into frame. It's a white, almost see-through alien looking thing. Here, just watch...

Ok, what the actual heck!!!!!!!!!!!!!! It's like part skeleton, part ghost, and part alien??? Of course the internet has other ideas...like drunk Dobby from Harry Potter.

Dobby drunk af — Durag Papii ---- ♂️ (@TheBadGuuy) June 8, 2019

dobby walking out of the malfoy manor to warn harry pic.twitter.com/ZgZT3GafWS — ------------ (@marvclsdaya) June 8, 2019

DOBBY IS A FREE ELF — Jordan (@tornadojally) June 8, 2019

Hmmmmmmm, what do you think this thing is? Do you even think it's real?