What The Heck Did This Security Camera Catch On Tape? An Alien?

June 10, 2019
Miles In The Morning
alien

(Photo by iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Neighborhood dog? Cat? Alien? Or drunk Dobby from Harry Potter???

Unfortunately, we may never know the true answer. BUT it's a lot of fun to break it down! Last week, Vivian Gomez posted some interesting security footage from her driveway. At first you see a shadow creepy around. In a weird sort of way it kind of looks like a dog wondering around. In fact, you can kind of see it's ears wiggling back and forth. however, that all changes pretty quickly once the actual object comes into frame. It's a white, almost see-through alien looking thing. Here, just watch...

Ok, what the actual heck!!!!!!!!!!!!!! It's like part skeleton, part ghost, and part alien??? Of course the internet has other ideas...like drunk Dobby from Harry Potter.

Hmmmmmmm, what do you think this thing is? Do you even think it's real?

Tags: 
Alien
Video
security camera
Footage
Ghost
Dog
Cat
dobby
Harry Potter

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes