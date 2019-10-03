200-Square-Foot Shed In San Diego Available To Rent For $1,050 A Month

Rent in Southern California is astronomically high.

So much so, a new listing in San Diego offers a room for just $1,050 a month, which many might consider a steal.

However, this “place” for rent is a 200-square foot “studio,” that is just a shed in someone’s backyard.  

The shed comes with a wall air conditioning unit, a full bathroom (somehow), and a kitchen with a mini-fridge and full-sized stove and oven.  

The rub is, whoever rents this majestic palace must have an income 2.5 times more than the rent asking price, and a credit score of 650 or better!

According to the Union-Tribune, the average rental price for a studio in the same area is about $1,116 a month.

Via Fox 11

