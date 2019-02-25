Boxer Dog Rips A Pillow To Shreds, Leaves The Evidence All Over His Body

Dogs. Can't live with them, can't live without them. They can be the best! And they can be the WORST, especially when they decide to go rogue on your favorite feather pillow.

The thing about dogs though, they'll pretend all that they're perfect angels, even when they're wearing the evidence. In this case, we have one very bad boy boxer who attacked his human's feather pillow. Now, he didn't just destroy it, he left it all over the house and himself.

Ok, all is forgiven! Because he's sooooo cute!