Boxer Dog Rips A Pillow To Shreds, Leaves The Evidence All Over His Body

February 25, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Dogs. Can't live with them, can't live without them. They can be the best! And they can be the WORST, especially when they decide to go rogue on your favorite feather pillow.

The thing about dogs though, they'll pretend all that they're perfect angels, even when they're wearing the evidence. In this case, we have one very bad boy boxer who attacked his human's feather pillow. Now, he didn't just destroy it, he left it all over the house and himself.

What would you do?--❤️ Follow: @totallypetlove @totallypetlove for more Credit: Unknown/ DM for credit Tag a friend that should see this❤️

A post shared by Pet Love (@totallypetlove) on

Ok, all is forgiven! Because he's sooooo cute!

 

 

Tags: 
Dog
boxer
Pillow
feathers
shredded

Recent Podcast Audio
Jenny Q Speaks with Eric Chambliss, 'Bob Gaudio' In 'Jersey Boys' KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks With Firefall's Jock Bartley KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Marty Scott, George Harrison of Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Tribute KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes