Baker Bakes Marijuana-Themed Birthday Cake After Mishearing "Moana"

July 10, 2019
A mother in Georgia called in to her local bakery for a custom birthday cake for her daughter.

One of the 25-year-old's favorite movies is the Disney animated feature Moana, so that's the kind of cake her mom requested.  Unfortunately, there was some miscommunication over the phone, because the baker didn't hear "Moana."  Instead, for her birthday, 25-year-old Kensli Davis received a birthday cake with a "marijuana" theme.

Maybe the baker thought a 25-year-old surely didn't want a birthday cake with a cartoon character, but luckily of Kensli and her family, the cake was still delicious.  She wrote on Facebook, "That ice cream cake was still good though."

Via CBS 17

