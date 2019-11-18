Bar Installs And Customizes 70 Big Mouth Billy Bass To Sing In Unison

Ashley Albert is the co-owner of the Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club in Chicago.

Recently, the bar made a major upgrade, and purchased 70 Big Mouth Billy Bass so the fish can sing popular songs in unison.

Through custom hardware and software editing, the bass sing three songs together, “Staying Alive" by the Bee Gees, "Once in a Lifetime" by the Talking Heads and "Choices" by E-40.

Video of Bar installs 70+ Big Mouth Billy Bass fish to sing popular songs

Albert said of her bar, "I thought it was going to be ridiculous. I don't think I knew just how ridiculous it was going to be. But I can already see that people are delighted by it, and I'm just so excited."

Via KDVR