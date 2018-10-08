George W. Bush Shares A Beautiful Picture Walking His Daughter Barbara Down The Aisle

George W. and Laura Bush's daughter Barbara got married over the weekend to Craig Coyne. Of course, no one was more proud on her wedding day than dear ole dad. Like any father, George W. shared the most memorable moment of his day...walking his gorgeous daughter down the aisle.

George W. Bush said...

"Barbara is named for a unique and strong woman — and rightly so, because she is unique and strong. @laurawbush and I are so proud of our compassionate, daring, fierce, kind, intelligent, loving daughter. And we’re thrilled to welcome Craig Coyne to our family."

Look at the smile on George W.'s face! And mom Laura shared a great family photo too!