Barbara Bush Rushed Her Wedding So Grandpa Could Be There

Over the last year or so, former president George H.W. Bush's health has been declining. He's been in and out of the hospital several times. And after Barbara passed away in April, the family's priorities started to change, especially for granddaughter Barbara.

In an interview with People, Barbara says she was blindsided by her grandmother's death. Sadly, her new hubby never got to meet her grandmother. Barbara said...

"Craig didn’t get to meet my grandmother. I thought there would be plenty of time for that to happen."

After that, the couple opted to get married sooner rather than later. Barbara said...

"We just thought, let’s try to do [the wedding> soon — a small wedding with just our family and my grandfather, here."