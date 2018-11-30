Barbara Patterson, Author of 'Miracle At CrossRoads', Shares The Story Of How Her Sister's Heart Saved Someone's Life; She Is Our Feel Good Story Of The Day

You never know when fate steps in and grabs you by the heart strings! We love sharing with you feel good stories as we wrap up the show every morning, and this story about Barbara Patterson was so incredible to me that I had to share.

Barbara and I met while I was in Grand Prairie for the grand opening of El Pollo Loco just a few days ago. The interesting part was that she doesn't live in that area, she actually lives near the Dallas Zoo! She drives for Uber and had dropped off a passenger and wanted to grab something to eat and dropped by.

The rest is nothing short of an amazing story of grace, love and fate!

Barbara and her family and her family attend CrossRoads Covenant Church in Desoto, and she has just written a book, 'Miracle at CrossRoads' about her families life in the church. A book which asks the question, "Do miracles still happen?". In the book, Barbara shares the story of her sister, whose heart saved another Church member's life. According to Amazon, "Barbara Patterson shows in her riveting story just how close God is to us, and how tenderly He cares for his children. Barbara's testimony of God's miracles is strong and vibrant as she recounts the very special miracle that happened to her family at CrossRoads Church in Miracle at CrossRoads."

Check out the video above to hear Barbara's story.