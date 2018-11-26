Don't Forget The Christmas Lights...For Your Beard!

November 26, 2018
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
christmas_lights
Categories: 
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Forget the ugly Christmas sweater. This Christmas is all about our beardy friends!

That's right guys, you can turn your beard into a Christmas tree! It's along the lines of the glitter beard, but with lights! A company called Firebox recently unveiled teeny tiny Christmas lights for your whiskers.

-- Time to make my beard all christmassy #pimpmybeard #christmasbeard #beardlights

A post shared by ⓀⒺⓃⓃⓎ (@thebigkendo) on

Christmas is coming...come on guys, you must know a hipster who needs these...-- #beardlights #christmasiscoming #christmaslights #christmasdecorations #bearddressing #bearddecoration #beard

A post shared by Rob, NOT a 'public figure' -- (@499luigi) on

Now they'll run you about $15, but sadly...they're already sold out. However, there is an alternative! Use mum lights!

Tags: 
Beard
whiskers
Lights
Christmas
christmas lights
clip on

Recent Podcast Audio
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes