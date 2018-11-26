Don't Forget The Christmas Lights...For Your Beard!
November 26, 2018
Forget the ugly Christmas sweater. This Christmas is all about our beardy friends!
That's right guys, you can turn your beard into a Christmas tree! It's along the lines of the glitter beard, but with lights! A company called Firebox recently unveiled teeny tiny Christmas lights for your whiskers.
-- Time to make my beard all christmassy #pimpmybeard #christmasbeard #beardlights
Christmas is coming...come on guys, you must know a hipster who needs these...-- #beardlights #christmasiscoming #christmaslights #christmasdecorations #bearddressing #bearddecoration #beard
Now they'll run you about $15, but sadly...they're already sold out. However, there is an alternative! Use mum lights!