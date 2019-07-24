Beastie Boys Team With Adidas For Sneaker Celebrating 30th Anniversary Of "Paul's Boutique"

July 24, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Beastie Boys, Red Carpet, MTV Video Music Awards, Mike D, AD-Rock, MCA, 2004

(Photo by cdm)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Music
Shows

The Beastie Boys now have their own, official shoe.

Mike D and AD-Rock of the legendary hip-hop trio have just launched their very own collaboration with Adidas’ skate and street style division in honor of their album Paul’s Boutique, which celebrates its 30th anniversary on July 25.

The shoes will sell for $85, and will likely go fast as only 500 pairs have been produced.  

A portion of the profits will be donated to PEACE sisters, supporting the education and empowerment of African women, and Little Kids Rock, benefiting youth music programs in schools.

Via NY Post

Tags: 
Beastie Boys
Shoe
Sneaker
Adidas
Americana
Mike D
AD-Rock
MCA

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes