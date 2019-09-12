Beatles Fans Recreate Photo Ringo Starr Took In 1964

September 12, 2019
Miles In The Morning
The Beatles, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, George Harrison, Black and White, 1963

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

In 1964, Ringo Starr took a photo of a group of teenagers who ditched school to see The Beatles perform.

The group of then teens had no idea the photo existed until Ringo published a book of photographs taken throughout his career.  

Decades later in 2013, the old friends got together to recreate the photo taken by Ringo five decades earlier.

 

Via AV Club

