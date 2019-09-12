Beatles Fans Recreate Photo Ringo Starr Took In 1964

In 1964, Ringo Starr took a photo of a group of teenagers who ditched school to see The Beatles perform.

The group of then teens had no idea the photo existed until Ringo published a book of photographs taken throughout his career.

Decades later in 2013, the old friends got together to recreate the photo taken by Ringo five decades earlier.

Via AV Club