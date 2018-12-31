Beauty Queen’s Wig Catches On Fire Moments After Winning Competition

December 31, 2018
Miles In The Morning
Miss World, Beauty Pageant, Contestants, Holding Hands, 2017

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

It was a heated race to determine Miss Africa 2018.

In the end, 24-year-old Dorcas Kasinde aka Miss Congo, took home the crown, but she didn’t have a terribly long time to celebrate before catastrophe started happening.

After Kasinde was declared Miss Africa, fireworks started going off around the stage and people began waving sparklers in celebration.  Unfortunately, one of those sparks got too close, and Kasinde's hair immediately caught on fire.

The competition’s host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu immediately put out the flames before they could casue any damage, and luckily, Kasinde appeared to escape the incident without any further harm.

Via Yahoo!

Tags: 
Miss Africa
Miss Congo
Fire
wig
hair
Beauty Pageant
contest
funny
Video
scary
Dorcas Kasinde

Recent Podcast Audio
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes