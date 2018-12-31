Beauty Queen’s Wig Catches On Fire Moments After Winning Competition

It was a heated race to determine Miss Africa 2018.

In the end, 24-year-old Dorcas Kasinde aka Miss Congo, took home the crown, but she didn’t have a terribly long time to celebrate before catastrophe started happening.

After Kasinde was declared Miss Africa, fireworks started going off around the stage and people began waving sparklers in celebration. Unfortunately, one of those sparks got too close, and Kasinde's hair immediately caught on fire.

Miss congo's wig caught fire on stage shortly after she won the Miss Africa 2018 beauty pageant in calabar yesterday, December 27th. pic.twitter.com/ISKKHZgsXo — Endless Joy (@EndlessJoyblog) December 28, 2018

That was how Miss Congo won and her head almost got burnt.

Calabar I fear pic.twitter.com/Gm5Cz01ofp — HASSAN FLEXIBLE (@mr_flexible) December 28, 2018

The competition’s host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu immediately put out the flames before they could casue any damage, and luckily, Kasinde appeared to escape the incident without any further harm.

Via Yahoo!