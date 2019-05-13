Ben Affleck Pays Tribute To Jennifer Garner On Mother's Day Says She's "Shown Me The Meaning Of Love"

This is how you do divorce.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have been separated for years. Within that time, a lot of stuff has gone down between them. The main thing being that Jenn had to drive Ben to Affleck to rehab. However, no matter how bad things got, Jenn was always there to support the father of her children.

Yesterday, on Mother's Day, Ben paid tribute to Jennifer as well as his own mother saying...

"Happy Mother’s Day to the two incredible mothers who have shown me the meaning of love. Today I am making donations to two organizations in their honor: @cut50’s #DignityForIncarceratedWomen campaign, a national initiative to help reduce the prison population while making our communities safer, and @NationalBailout, an incredible organization that works with groups all over the country on Mother’s Day to bail out black moms and caregivers, provide supportive services and fellowship opportunities to help end money bail and pretrial detention."

How sweet! We love to see these two getting along.