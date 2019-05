We knew this day was coming. The #29 is officially being up for good.

At the end of last season, the one and only Adrian Beltre officially retired from the Texas Rangers. Although he's gone from the roster, we will still be able to remember him forever.

On June 8th, the Texas Ranger will retire the #29 forever.

#Forever29 | 06.08.19 A post shared by Texas Rangers ⚾️ (@rangers) on May 19, 2019 at 8:17am PDT

As you can imagine, there are probably some huge plans around the moment, so you better get your tickets now!