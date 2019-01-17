Don't Panic! Betty White Is Only Trending Because It's Her Birthday!

Happy 97th birthday to greatest woman on Earth, the lovely and talented Betty White!!!

Ok, so you may have already noticed that her name is trending on social media today. Weirdly, when Betty White is trending, EVERYONE panics! Why? Because they think she's gone on to join the rest of the Golden Girls cast in heaven.

Saw #BettyWhite trending and got worried that 2019 came for her, only to find out it was just birthday wishes...Thank God pic.twitter.com/e5WXZQ7jJl — Josica Michel (@KrayziJosi) January 17, 2019

Seeing #BettyWhite trending is the most stressful thing ever. — Johnny Cowboy (@JohnnyCowboy42) January 17, 2019

I almost had a stroke when I saw that #BettyWhite was trending. *takes a few deep breaths*.

It's just her 97th birthday, thank God.



Someone go carefully secure her in some bubble wrap, please. — Angry Bob's Cat (@Xquisite_imp) January 17, 2019

Everyone opening Twitter this morning seeing #BettyWhite trending at #1 pic.twitter.com/7O9pulCaPm — Jes (@DoYouEvenLIf) January 17, 2019

Thankfully though, today is not that day. It's nothing more than her birthday! Every year, she's makes a video for her Facebook page letting everyone know she's still here as well as to thank her fans for the birthday wishes. We'll be sure to post it as soon as it goes live.

Happy Birthday Betty White! You are a national treasure!