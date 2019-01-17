Don't Panic! Betty White Is Only Trending Because It's Her Birthday!

January 17, 2019
betty_white

(Photo by Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY)

Happy 97th birthday to greatest woman on Earth, the lovely and talented Betty White!!!

Ok, so you may have already noticed that her name is trending on social media today. Weirdly, when Betty White is trending, EVERYONE panics! Why? Because they think she's gone on to join the rest of the Golden Girls cast in heaven.

Thankfully though, today is not that day. It's nothing more than her birthday! Every year, she's makes a video for her Facebook page letting everyone know she's still here as well as to thank her fans for the birthday wishes. We'll be sure to post it as soon as it goes live.

Happy Birthday Betty White! You are a national treasure!

Betty White
Birthday
97 years old
Trending
alive

