Beyoncé Calls Daughter A “Cultural Icon” Amidst Trademark Dispute

Beyoncé is currently in the process to trademark the name of her daughter “Blue Ivy Carter.”

She’s been receiving some pushback, however, from wedding planner Wendy Morales. Morales owns an event planning business named “Blue Ivy,” and she is fighting the trademark for fear the general public will confuse the two. Beyoncé responded via court documents, “[Morales’ claim> that consumers are likely to be confused between a boutique wedding event planning business and Blue Ivy Carter, the daughter of two of the most famous performers in the world, is frivolous and should be refused in its entirety.”

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 19, 2018 at 10:21pm PDT

Beyoncé also went on to claim that Blue Ivy is a “cultural icon,” while also calling Morales’ company a “small business, with just three regional offices and a handful of employees.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z first applied for the “Blue Ivy” trademark in 2012, and were denied shortly after.

Via Page Six