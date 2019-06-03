Beyoncé Dressed Up As Nala From The Lion King For The Wearable Art Gala

We are roughly a month and a half away from the release of the LIVE action version of The Lion King!!! And Beyoncé is still feeling those Nala vibes!

On Saturday night, Queen Bey and her mini-me, Blue Ivy, walked the red carpet at the Wearable Art Gala. Of course, Bey was channeling her inner Nala wearing a full-on lioness costume, complete with a gold cape! Even Blue Ivy was in the spirit singing the "Circle of Life."

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jun 2, 2019 at 2:21am PDT

Yeah, that outfit is on point!