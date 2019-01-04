Kaley Cuoco & Johnny Galecki Showed Up To Work Twinning

January 4, 2019
johnny_galecki_kaley_cuoco

(Photo by Byron Purvis/AdMedia)

As Big Bang Theory comes to an end after twelve years on air, Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki prove that their onscreen chemistry goes much deeper than just on television.

Now that filming has started for the final season of the show, Johnny and Kaley both showed up to work twinning! Completely unplanned, these two were head to toe in the same outfit...black and white striped shirts, jeans with holes in the knees, and black combat boots.

When your fake wife bites your style. @kaleycuoco #unplanned @bigbangtheory_cbs #behindthescenes

A post shared by Johnny Galecki (@sanctionedjohnnygalecki) on

Of course Kaley shared the pic too, accusing Johnny of copying her.

He copied me @sanctionedjohnnygalecki ----

A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco) on

Uggggg, why does this show have to end? We're gonna miss these two!

Big Bang Theory
kaley cuoco
johnny galecki
twinning
matching outfits

